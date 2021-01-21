Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for a second season.

The historical drama became an unprecedented success for the streaming service at the tail end of last year, garnering over 60 million viewers in its first month of release.

It also received widespread acclaim from critics with particular praise towards the show’s diversity, especially due to the notorious lack of POC representation in the period genre, and the performances of the main cast. The renewal? No surprise there.

Despite this, Bridgerton was criticised by queer critics and fans for its lack of LGBTQ+ representation. Before the series premiered, a trailer highlighted a gay sex scene between two central characters, but ultimately, this storyline was side-lined.

But, this is a series from Shonda Rhimes, and Shonda Rimes is known for her inclusivity – Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder boasted numerous queer arcs. We can only hope this issue is rectified in season two.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, Bridgerton follows the privileged and respected family of the same time in Regency-era London as their eldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), attempts to find a suitor.

Daphne’s world is thrown into chaos when the anonymously-written gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), threatens to reveal the dark secrets of everyone in the “sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.”

The ensemble cast includes stars such as Jonathan Bailey (Company), Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who), Regé-Jean Page (For the People), Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls), Sabrina Bartlett (Game of Thrones) and Ruby Barker (Wolfblood).

Deep breath for more star power: Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair), Ben Miller (Death in Paradise), Polly Walker (Rome), Bessie Carter (Howard’s End), Ruth Gemmell (Utopia), Harriet Cains (In the Flesh), Golda Rosheuvel (Luther) and Martins Imhangbe (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second).

The first season is now available to stream on Netflix – watch the season two announcement here or below.