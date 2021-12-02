Here’s the trailer for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York are back in the super trailer for Sex and the City’s spinoff series, And Just Like That.

HBO Max dropped the highly anticipated trailer on 30 November, with the new series set to follow the women as they navigate friendship and dating in their 50s.

It comes 20 years after the original show first aired – and the show is moving with the times as Carrie’s column has transitioned to a podcast.

Narrating the trailer, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) says: “The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything’s possible.

“The future is unwritten because we’re all at different stages of life.

“And just like that, over all the years, and all the changes, you are still you.”

The original trio can be seen attending lunches and a comedy show in the trailer, which teases a season full of drama, love and friendship.

Also appearing in the clips are fan favourites Mr Big (Chris Noth), Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

There is also an appearance from Willie Garson, who tragically died in September before the release of the series.

Joining the cast for And Just Like That are Sara Ramirez, Karen Pittman, Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury.