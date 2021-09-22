Sex and the City actor Willie Garson dies aged 57

Stars have paid tribute to “brilliant” actor, Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City series.

The beloved performer died on Tuesday (21 September) after reportedly battling a short illness.

Garson played Carrie Bradshaw’s closest male friend in the hit HBO series, which first appeared on screens in 1998, and ran for a total of six seasons. The actor also appeared in the film adaptations Sex and the City, and Sex and the City 2.

News outlet People reported the actor had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was surrounded by his close family during his passing.

The 57-year old was also recognised for his role as con man Theodore “Mozzie” Winters in the American police drama White Collar. Garson was also reprising his role in a reboot of the TV series And Just Like That, which is currently in production.

A statement on Garson’s passing has not been officially released, but the executive producer of Sex and the City, Michael Patrick King, confirmed the actor was unwell.

“The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” King said. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

HBO released a statement following the actor’s death: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”