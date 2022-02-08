Fans react to “traumatising” Euphoria episode: “Give Zendaya her Emmy now”

Euphoria’s second season’s fifth episode saw chaos ensue as Rue (Zendaya) went through her most turbulent time yet.

Opening with Jules (Hunter Schafer) telling Leslie (Nika King) that Rue has relapsed, the latter’s drug stash gets destroyed which leads to a confrontation.

Rue has a violent breakdown during which she damages her home and cuts off her friends.

The character quickly ends up on the run after Leslie attempts to take her to rehab again, which results in Rue experiencing withdrawal.

After stealing drugs and jewellery, Leslie stages an intervention alongside Suze (Alanna Ubach), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira).

Feeling attacked, Rue exposes Cassie’s relationship with Nate – which swiftly leads to a fight between Maddy and Cassie.

When Rue turns to Fezco (Angus Cloud) for help, things take a turn for the worst when he catches her trying to steal his grandmother’s medication.

Back on the run, she robs another house and escapes a police chase before making it to Laurie’s (Martha Kelly) where she is given morphine.

Laurie implies that Rue will have to become a prostitute to pay her debts, which results in the latter successfully running away after having a dream about her father.

Where she is running to remains unclear, ending the episode on a cliffhanger that makes the future of the character wildly uncertain.

Fans quickly took to social media to sound off on what happened, with some calling it “the best episode so far”.

“Of course the best episode so far focuses on Rue I swear euphoria is at its best when they remember Zendaya’s the main character,” one said.

Another added: “Tonight’s episode of #Euphoria was the best anti drug PSA I’ve ever seen. I know the D.A.R.E. lion is SHAKING.”

“Last night was the best episode of euphoria so far,” a third person joked. “And we didn’t have to see any nudity.”

Someone else tweeted: “Euphoria’s 5th episode is really traumatising.”

See how more people reacted below:

of course the best episode so far focuses on rue i swear euphoria is at its best when they remember zendaya’s the main character — hannah (@ruehollands) February 7, 2022

She’s funny but will also end your life #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/HBveF3XbdG — Angus Cloud (@anguscloud) February 7, 2022

GIVE ZENDAYA HER EMMY NOW! #Euphoria — Angus Cloud (@anguscloud) February 7, 2022

this scene alone is why episode 5 is the best in the season so far #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/rWFyZ9gJpZ — Jordy 🌱euphoria spoilers (@collarsarcane) February 7, 2022

respectfully i think jules needed to hear some of that like………………. </3 #Euphoria — sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) February 7, 2022

Last night was the best episode of euphoria so far. And we didn’t have to see any nudity😭😂 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) February 7, 2022

no spoilers but zendaya really gave an incredible performance tonight, as did storm reid and nika king. i’m still upset, still teary. i can’t believe DARE had the audacity to say that euphoria glamorizes addiction because every scene with rue is like its own mini horror film — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) February 7, 2022

Euphoria’s 5th episode is really traumatising 💀 — LEFTISTAN #SaveAneeqa (@Leftistanpk) February 8, 2022

Tonight’s episode of #Euphoria was the best anti drug PSA I’ve ever seen. I know the D.A.R.E. lion is SHAKING. — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) February 7, 2022

i hope zendaya is genuinely okay after this episode bc getting in that headspace has to be so hard but she did AMAZING, best performance ive ever seen from her🥺 #Euphoria — Kelsey Patton (@dirtyjauregui) February 7, 2022

Euphoria 2×05 😳 Personally, THIS is Euphoria’s best episode. This has been missing in all the previous episodes and that’s Zendaya. When it’s a Rue centric ep, this show is at its peak. No need for unnecessary subplots taking away all her screentime. All we need is ZENDAYA. pic.twitter.com/0Vt3LjHjjZ — sic (@Iadybrds) February 7, 2022