Euphoria renewed for season 3 by HBO

The HBO high-school drama Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, has been renewed for a third season.

The dark coming-of-age TV show, which tackles the challenging struggles lead character Rue (Zendaya) faces with drug addiction and high-school life, has quickly attracted a loyal fan base.

Euphoria’s first season came out in 2019 with two specials arriving in the two years since then.

Euphoria also features actors Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Written, directed and executive produced by Levinson, Euphoria has become a cultural phenomenon for its depiction of high-school life, its visual and proactive themes.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming shared a statement on the show’s renewal with Deadline: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

Despite its renewal, there has not been an official release date of when season 3 of Euphoria will be out.

Season two of Euphoria arrives on 9 January and the trailer can be watched below or by clicking here.

It will air weekly from 10 January in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

You can watch the season two trailer of Euphoria here or below.