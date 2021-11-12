Drag Race icon Raven’s makeup competition series drops fierce new trailer

The second trailer for Raven’s highly anticipated makeup competition series has been released by World of Wonder.

Painted with Raven will see the Drag Race legend search for the next makeup artist sensation.

The brand new trailer gives us our first glimpse at the makeup artists competing, and it looks FIERCE.

“I’m going to paint all of y’all out of the competition,” one says.

Another adds: “I’m here to collect my $25,000!”

The trailer also reveals that the one and only Raja will be guest judging alongside Raven in one of the episodes, bringing our Fashion Photo Ruview fantasy to life!

It was previously confirmed that the show will see makeup artists from all over America competing in challenges and weekly face-offs – all from the comfort of their own homes.

“Makeup is something I’ve always been very passionate about,” said Raven at the time of the show’s announcement. “It is what’s ultimately started me on my drag career. I’m so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate…a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!”

RuPaul is set to serve as Executive Producer alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.