Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes Awards

Openly gay comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the 80th annual Golden Globes Awards.

According to a report from Variety, the show is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton and will be three hours long.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president Helen Hoehne.

“Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

The show’s executive producer Jessie Collins echoed similar sentiments in an additional statement to Variety.

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show,” he said.

Over the last couple of years, Carmichael has won over audiences with his thought-provoking comedy and hilarious interviews.

Back in April, the 35-year-old publically came out as gay in his critically acclaimed HBO special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.

While talking about his father’s infidelity, the TV star said he felt “like a liar” when the affair became public knowledge due to his own secret.

“After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he said. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

A few months later, the Neighbors star earned his first two Emmy nominations – one for his guest stint on SNL and the other for the aforementioned HBO special.

While he missed out on the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series award, he ended up Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special award.

The 80th annual Golde Globes Awards is set to air on 10 January on NBC.