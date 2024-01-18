Young Royals exclusive: Wilhelm plans his comeback in new clip

The future King of Sweden is making his return to Hillerska in this exclusive new clip for Young Royals season three.

In the short preview, Stella (Felicia Truedsson), Fredrika (Mimmi Cyon) and Madison (Nathalie Varli) can be seen discussing their upcoming graduation, before Felice (Nikita Uggla) receives a promising message from Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding).

“Coming back today,” he writes, to which Felice excitedly responds: “Oh yay, finally. I’ve missed you.” We think we speak for all Young Royals fans when we say: she’s not the only one. More Wilhelm! Now!

According to Fredrika, Wilhelm hasn’t been seen by the gang since “the anniversary”. The final moments of the clip show the prince as he nervously travels in a car – presumably towards Hillerska.

Check out the new clip here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Set to premiere in March, the final season of Young Royals will focus on the aftermath of Wilhelm revealing to the press that it was him in the leaked sex video with Simon (Omar Rudberg).

His admission came moments after Simon finally confessed his love for Wilhelm and told him that he wants to be with him, in secret or not. Wilmon endgame, here we come!

As per the official synopsis: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

Wilhelm and Simon’s forbidden romance isn’t the only dramatic plot point that will be tied up this season.

In the season two finale, Sara (Sara Frida Argento) revealed her secret romance with August (Malte Gårdinger), infuriating her brother and friend Felice (Nikita Uggla) in the process.

She subsequently left Hillerska and turned the sex-tape leaker in to the authorities – will Wilmon finally be avenged?

Visit here for everything we know so far about the third and final season of Young Royals.