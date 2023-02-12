Netflix’s Sex Education: Everything you need to know about season 4

After taking a short hiatus in 2022, the students of Moordale will finally (!) make a comeback later this year with the fourth season of Sex Education.

One of Netflix’s most beloved – and popular – series, the comedy stars Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, a sexually-awkward teenager who lives with his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) while attempting to survive the perils of high school with his openly gay best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

Since its 2019 debut, Sex Education has received overwhelming critical acclaim for tackling sensitive subjects related to sexual intimacy, the ensemble cast’s performances and its authentic and diverse depiction of the LGBTQ+ community, with several main characters of the queer experience.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of everything we know (so far) about the long-awaited fourth season, from the plot to returning cast members and cast departures (spoiler alert: there’s a few).

When will it be released?

According to a recent social media post from Ncuti Gatwa, the series was still filming in February 2023, so a quarter one – or two – release date for this is highly unlikely. With the third season premiering in September 2021, we’re expecting a launch around the same time.

What is the plot?

The official synopsis for season four reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

According to the synopsis, the new season will see Vivienne come to terms with the college’s “student-led, non-competitive approach,” while Jackson struggles to get over his breakup with Cal. Aimee also explores Art A Level, Adam “grapples” with whether “mainstream education” is for him and Otis ‘pines’ after Maeve’s move to the United States.

Who is returning?

Sex Education’s cast is, undeniably, one of the core reasons why the show has been such a hit for Netflix, with the performances of Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Emma Mackey as Moordale’s badass Maeve Wiley all receiving high praise.

Fortunately, all four will be reprising their roles in addition to Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman, Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews, Chineye Ezeudu as Viv Odusanya, George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin, Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff.

Who is not returning?

Sadly, there are a few departures this time around.

Tanya Reynolds, who plays Sex Education’s fan-favourite writer of alien erotica Lily Iglehart, will not be joining Otis and company for the fourth season. In an interview with Radio Times, Reynolds hinted that her exit wasn’t her decision.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” she told the publication. “It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such a big ensemble cast and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

Even though her time on the show has ended, Reynolds holds no hard feelings, stating: “I loved every minute of it, and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me.”

Another central cast member who won’t be involved is Patricia Allison, who plays Reynolds’ on-screen girlfriend Ola Nyman. Speaking with Capital Xtra, the actress said she was busy with “some other opportunities,” adding: “I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve, like, genuinely loved it.”

Additional cast members that won’t be returning include Simone Ashley as Olivia Hanan, Anne-Maire Duff as Erin Wiley, Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands and Jemima Kirke as Hope Haddon. But don’t worry, season four will introduce several new faces…