Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as the new star of Doctor Who

Sex Education fans rejoice! Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the new Time Lord in Doctor Who.

For three series and numerous specials, fans of the long-running show have immersed themselves in the adventures of the Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor.

However in July 2021, the BBC revealed that the Journeyman star – who made history as the first female Time Lord – would be leaving the show after its 13th season.

Since that fateful day, rumours began to circulate on who would be stepping into the iconic role – which included Olly Alexander, T’Nia Miller, Omari Douglas, and Lydia West.

But after 10 long months of waiting, the BBC finally revealed that Gatwa would be the show’s high anticipated 14th Doctor. The 29-year-old has also made history as the first Black actor to play the titular role full time.

In a statement, Gawa opened up about his excitement for the part and the forthcoming series.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he shared.

He also praised Russell T Davies – who was recently announced as the series’ new showrunner – and described the collaboration as a “dream come true.”

“His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show,” he continued.

“And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Before landing the role of the 14th Doctor, Gatwa won the hearts of viewers worldwide for his portrayal of Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

In a separate statement, Davies praised Gatwa for his “dazzling” auditions before promising a “spectacular” 2023 season.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” he said.

“Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Gatwa is set to make his debut as the 14th Doctor in 2023, with Whittaker’s final appearance in the role taking place later this year.

We can’t wait to see what Gatwa Brings to the expansive and mystical world of Doctor Who.