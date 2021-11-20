Sex Education is adding two new trans characters for season four

Netflix’s Sex Education is gearing up for season four with the announcement of two new transgender characters.

Over the last three years, the popular teen dramedy has earned critical acclaim for its fresh approach to relationships, sex and its diverse set queer characters.

The series is continuing to branch out its LGBTQ+ representation with two brand new roles for the upcoming fourth season.

Krishna Istha, who is one of the writers for the series, took to social media with a casting call for two trans roles.

The first character listed in the announcement is Abbi who is described as having a “90s Winona Ryder vibe” and is “confident and self-assured in her gender identity.”

“Abbi is the leader of her group and the queen bee of her college — every girl either wants to be like her, or be friends with her. She’s sunny, magnetic, generous and loyal.” the description said.

The second character on the casting call is Kent who is Abbi’s boyfriend and is described as “trans-masculine, goofy, forgetful and a great listener.”

“They’re the ultimate power couple — they’ve been together for a while and are the epitome of ‘couple goals,’ everyone loves them,” the description said. “Kent is as sure about being one of the popular kids as Abbi, but he knows himself and feels quietly confident about his final year at college.”