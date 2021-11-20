Sex Education is adding two new trans characters for season four

Netflix’s Sex Education is gearing up for season four with the announcement of two new transgender characters.
Over the last three years, the popular teen dramedy has earned critical acclaim for its fresh approach to relationships, sex and its diverse set queer characters.
The series is continuing to branch out its LGBTQ+ representation with two brand new roles for the upcoming fourth season.
Krishna Istha, who is one of the writers for the series, took to social media with a casting call for two trans roles.
The first character listed in the announcement is Abbi who is described as having a “90s Winona Ryder vibe” and is “confident and self-assured in her gender identity.”
“Abbi is the leader of her group and the queen bee of her college — every girl either wants to be like her, or be friends with her. She’s sunny, magnetic, generous and loyal.” the description said.
The second character on the casting call is Kent who is Abbi’s boyfriend and is described as “trans-masculine, goofy, forgetful and a great listener.”
“They’re the ultimate power couple — they’ve been together for a while and are the epitome of ‘couple goals,’ everyone loves them,” the description said. “Kent is as sure about being one of the popular kids as Abbi, but he knows himself and feels quietly confident about his final year at college.”
CASTING CALL for two new trans characters in SEX EDUCATION Season 4 @NetflixUK 🍆 Trans actors get on it!!! 😁💗🌸💪🏾 Pls share with pals too! pic.twitter.com/QUQ9tTms8Y
— Krishna Istha (@KrishnaIstha) November 17, 2021
The sheet also gives insight into the backstory of Abbi, which says that the character was kicked out of her house after coming out as a trans woman.
“She currently lives with her boyfriend Kent, whose family are much more accepting. Abbi used to be religious, but had to move away from her faith when it started to damage her sense of self,” the description reads.
“She still considers herself ‘spiritual,’ and attends a secular and inclusive congregation which celebrates community and chosen family.”
The announcement also encourages actors with no experience to audition for the roles.
Alongside the initial casting call, Istha gave further information regarding BIPOC talent and people outside of the UK who may be interested in auditioning.
“For folks asking if they can apply if they don’t live in the UK- YES you can! Anyone based anywhere can apply,” they tweeted. “Also, BIPOC assuming they can’t apply cause no race description?! There’s no race description because anyone can apply! BIPOC get in there!”
Abbi and Trent will be joining the show’s flourishing LGBTQ+ roster of characters including Eric Effoing (Ncuti Gatwa), Cal (Dua Saleh), Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds), Ola (Patricia Allison), Adam Groff (Connor Swindells), Anwar Bakshi (Chaneil Kular) and Rahim (Sami Outalbali).
We can’t wait to see what shenanigans these two new students get involved in with the Moordale Secondary gang.
You can watch all three seasons of Sex Education on Netflix.