Netflix officially renews Sex Education for a fourth season

Sex Education fans rejoice! Netflix has officially revealed the return of Otis, Eric, Adam and Maeve for a fourth season.
Netflix revealed the news during the TUDUM fan event with an 80s inspired Moordale school news bulletin video.
“IT’S COMING!!! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4,” they wrote on Twitter.
The announcement comes a week after the highly anticipated third season dropped on the popular streaming platform.
The first two seasons of the Netflix original explored Otis (Asa Butterfield) running an unofficial sex-therapy clinic with the help of school outcast Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and his best friend Eric Effoing (Ncuti Gatwa).
In season three, we see Otis and Maeve on rocky ground after they both decided to end their sex clinic business. Elsewhere in the series, Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells) have officially become a couple and explore life after that heartwarming season two finale.
On the parental front, Jean (Gillian Anderson) is navigating her unexpected pregnancy and reconnects with the baby’s father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt).
IT’S COMING!!! 💦 Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/33OfwRGXPD
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 25, 2021
The series see’s the return of Patricia Allison, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley and Tanya Reynolds, and Mikael Persbrandt.
Deep breath for even more star power: Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, Anne-Marie Duff, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, James Purefoy, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.
The third season also introduces three new cast members including Jemima Kirke as Hope, Moordale’s new headmistress, Minnesota-based singer and actor Dua Saleh as non-binary student Cal, and Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, the former headmaster’s “more successful/less modest” older brother.
Since debuting in 2019, the series has received universal critical acclaim from fans and critics for the cast’s performances, for tackling sensitive subjects and its diverse representation of the LGBTQ community.
The series also received four nominations at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards including Best Male Comedy Performance for Gatwa and Breakthrough Talent for series creator Laurie Nunn.
We can’t wait to see what shenanigans the Moordale Secondary gang gets into in season 4.