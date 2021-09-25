Netflix officially renews Sex Education for a fourth season

Sex Education fans rejoice! Netflix has officially revealed the return of Otis, Eric, Adam and Maeve for a fourth season.

Netflix revealed the news during the TUDUM fan event with an 80s inspired Moordale school news bulletin video.

“IT’S COMING!!! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4,” they wrote on Twitter.

The announcement comes a week after the highly anticipated third season dropped on the popular streaming platform.

The first two seasons of the Netflix original explored Otis (Asa Butterfield) running an unofficial sex-therapy clinic with the help of school outcast Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and his best friend Eric Effoing (Ncuti Gatwa).

In season three, we see Otis and Maeve on rocky ground after they both decided to end their sex clinic business. Elsewhere in the series, Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells) have officially become a couple and explore life after that heartwarming season two finale.

On the parental front, Jean (Gillian Anderson) is navigating her unexpected pregnancy and reconnects with the baby’s father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt).