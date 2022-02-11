Exclusive: Drag Race’s Orion Story says Jorgeous lip-sync was “hard” because of their mutual “crush”

Orion Story has revealed a secret unaired romance with her Drag Race season 14 sister Jorgeous. (The T is piping hot today!)

The star, who made herstory this season as the first ever contestant from Michigan, was sent home by the 21-year-old lip-sync assassin on last week’s episode following a fierce showdown to Ava Max’s massive dance number My Head & My Heart.

The queens fell into the bottom after failing to impress the judges in the challenge, which saw the cast make parody PSA’s for a new charity supporting first-eliminated Drag Race queens.

Speaking exclusively with GAY TIMES after her elimination, which caused controversy online, Orion says she went into “autopilot” during the lip-sync because it’s “like fighting for your life, you really let the adrenaline take over”.

“It’s pretty invigorating, I think for most girls getting on the show you always think about what your lip-sync songs would be, so to experience it is really cool, honestly,” she adds. “Not the losing part, of course!”

Orion admits the lip-sync was “heartbreaking” due to the budding romance between her and Jorgeous which, for some reason, didn’t make the final edit.

“The hard part wasn’t the lip-sync itself,” she says. “Her and I at that time started to kind of have a crush on one another so it was pretty heartbreaking. I told her before the lip-sync that she was probably going to win, but I was still going to fight.”

As for the candy bar twist, which sees one eliminated queen return to the competition if they’re in possession of the Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket, Orion says she “forgot” about it until it was time to unwrap her bar.

“I got saved once in the competition, so I was hopeful that maybe luck would be on my side and I’d get another chance,” the star explains. “I was hopeful, but definitely was not expecting to have it. With Drag Race, you never really know what will happen and there were still a lot of girls left, so the odds were very slim.”

After losing the lip-sync battle to Jorgeous, Orion opened her candy bar on the main stage and discovered that it was just chocolate – meaning the golden ticket is still in the hands of one of the remaining competitors.

“I definitely was pretty bummed,” Orion adds of her chocolate, “but I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason.”

