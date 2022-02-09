Exclusive: Drag Race star Kornbread on her “devastating” exit and unexpected Snatch Game character

Within minutes of sashaying into the RuPaul’s Drag Race werkroom, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté became one of the most treasured queens in the franchise’s herstory thanks to her irrefutable charisma and priceless one-liners, such as, “America, don’t adjust your TV, I’m this fat in person!”

The LA queen quickly cemented her status as a frontrunner for the season 14 crown after conquering the first challenge, in which she performed an original rap track to praise from Lizzo, and by showcasing her inner Oscar-winning diva for the “supertease” extended trailers. In one of the most heart-wrenching Drag Race moments to date, episode five saw Kornbread’s time on the series cut devastatingly short after twisting her ankle in the latter challenge.

“It’s something you work hard for. You spend a lot of money on this,” Kornbread tells GAY TIMES of her shock departure. “But not only that – it’s my favourite show on the planet and I got the opportunity to be a part of it, and it was snatched from under me, no pun intended, very rapidly.”

Following her exit, we spoke with Kornbread about her short-lived stint on the series, why she “enjoyed being able to openly talk” about her religious upbringing and whether she plans to return as a competitor for Drag Race’s upcoming 15th season.

Kornbread! I speak for everyone when I say I’m so devastated to see you leave the competition this early. First and foremost, how is your ankle now?

I’m feeling amazing. My ankle has healed a lot better than what it was. Mentally, I’m in a phenomenal space. There’s so much love coming in from, not only production and World of Wonder, but even from my [season 14] sisters and the supporters from the show. The love I get from them is immaculate and it’s made me change my entire outlook on this whole ankle situation, so I’m in a phenomenal place.

Take me back to the heartbreaking moment the doctor told you couldn’t continue on in the competition…

The first hour or two was definitely super devastating. It’s something you work hard for. You spend a lot of money on this. But not only that – it’s my favourite show on the planet and I got the opportunity to be a part of it, and it was snatched from under me, no pun intended, very rapidly. But I’m also a person who realises that dwelling on it won’t change the situation. So it quickly jumped to, ‘Okay, that’s what happened. What’s next?’

You received an overwhelming amount of support from fans online – what is it like to see the Drag Race fanbase rally so passionately behind you?

Super weird. There’s a lot of love and it comes from a great place. When I saw the reaction from the fans it threw me off because I was like, ‘Wait, y’all actually are accepting me and understanding my point of view and where I’m coming from?’ It was shocking, but also the greatest feeling in the world that I was being accepted for myself and not something I had to pretend to be.

Although you were on the series for a short amount of time, you have already been hailed as a fan-favourite. Going into Drag Race, did you ever expect the fans to resonate with you and your drag to this extent?

Not to this extent. I expected to have a particular group of people follow behind me. We’ve seen how specific people similar to me have been accepted by the fans, or not accepted by the fans. Because we are a very particular type of person – loud and a lot of energy. I wasn’t expecting it to be so “Team Kornbread.” But when it happened it was like, ‘How do I embrace this? How do I accept this?’ So I had to learn to accept and manoeuvre around it. Now I’m in a great place with it, but it definitely took me for a loop.

Your conversation about your religious upbringing was one of the most powerful moments of the season. Was it hard for you to be so vulnerable on television?

It was not. It was something that I was excited that I got to talk about. Usually at home it’s very much, ‘Let’s sweep this under the rug and not talk about it anymore.’ Being on the show, I had no interruptions. Everything I wanted to say and do was said out loud without being interrupted by anybody who didn’t want to hear it. I enjoyed being able to openly talk about my life and express it freely.