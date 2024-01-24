Just when you thought RuPaul’s Drag Race couldn’t possibly get more gaggy than a Quarter Quell-inspired all-winners season (albeit with less blood but more shade), the franchise announces – insert drum roll here for dramatic effect – a global edition of All Stars. Admittedly, we were highly stumped as to how this spin-off would differentiate itself from UK and Canada vs the World, both of which include former Drag Race contestants from across the globe. Looking at this line-up, however, we get it.

If this rumoured list is to be believed (let’s be real, the rumours are always spot on), then RuPaul has collected one fierce player from each international franchise (bar Holland and Thailand) to duke it out in a global arena and the title of, erm, well we’re not quite sure as ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’ is already taken. Currently, details are scarce on format, judges, cash prize and release date etc – particularly with All Stars 9 around the corner – but whatever, let’s dive in with the 12 rumoured cast of Drag Race Global All Stars below.

Alyssa Edwards

(RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5, All Stars 2 )

Original placement: 6th (season 5), 5th (All Stars 2)

Maxi-challenge wins: 3

Drag Race’s tongue-popping diva memorably made her debut on season five, where her classic “Alyssa-isms” (“I don’t get cute, I get drop dead gorgeous”), explosive feud with Coco Montrese (“Girl, look how orange you fucking look!”) and unparalleled lip-sync smackdowns made her a passionate fan-favourite. After sashaying away in sixth place, Alyssa made a “lovely fourth alternate” when she returned for All Stars 2, delivering one of the best lip-syncs in herstory when she and Tatianna faced off to Rihanna’s motor-vehicle banger ‘Shut Up and Drive’. As one of the most successful and beloved post-show queens, Alyssa will be stiff competition.

Athena Sorgelikis

(Drag Race Belgique season 1)

Original placement: Runner-up

Maxi-challenge wins: 2

The runner-up of Drag Race Belgique’s first season, Athena Sorgelikis proved to be a real contender for the crown when she won two of the franchise’s staple challenges: the talent show and the makeover. Her track record – which also included one bottom placement – wasn’t enough to take out Drag Couenne, however, who defeated her in a lip-sync battle to Angéle and Damso’s pop-rap-trap anthem ‘Demons’.

Eva Le Queen

(Drag Race Philippines season 1)

Original placement: 3rd/4th

Maxi-challenge wins: 0

Although Eva Le Queen failed to conquer a single maxi-challenge on Drag Race Philippines, she made it all the way to the final and won rave reviews for a variety of crucial franchise challenges, from the talent show to the makeover, the girl group extravaganza and the Snatch Game. Viewers unanimously agreed that Eva was critiqued quite harshly on the season – particularly by alternating judge Rajo Laurel – so here’s hoping her talents are appreciated on Global All Stars (if she’s on, that is.)

Gala Varo

(Drag Race Mexico season 1)

Original placement: Runner-up

Maxi-challenge wins: 1

Gala Varo revived the art of the reveal on Drag Race Mexico (and immediately sent Argennis packin’) when she tore her bald cap to shreds and unleashed a short blonde wig underneath (Lolita Banana’s reaction said it all). It was one of many genius moments from the Mexican performer, who ultimately placed joint runner up behind Cristian Peralta, so her (rumoured) inclusion here is thrilling. Like all non-English speaking Drag Race stars on this list, Gala deserves to be internationally beloved, and Global All Stars is the perfect vehicle for her to get those flowers.

Kitty Scott-Claus

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3)

Original placement: Runner-up

Maxi-challenge wins: 2

From her impersonation of Gemma Collins on the Snatch Game to her BAFTA-worthy performance in Bra Wars: The Fempire Claps Back, Kitty Scott-Claus is, in this writer’s opinion anyway, one of the most hilarious contestants to have ever appeared on Drag Race. Her track record is impressive, too, having never landed in the bottom and winning two challenges. Fun fact: Kitty also never received a single negative critique, so Mama Ru eats her up.

Kween Kong

(RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2)

Original placement: Runner-up

Maxi-challenge wins: 2

Known for catapulting her entire body (and soul) across a stage – relive her bonkers, Mortal Kombat-esque showdown with Beverly Kills here – Kween Kong is the definition of a drag warrior. The Kiwi queen and lip-sync titan sashayed away in joint second place on the sophomore season of Drag Race Down Under behind Spankie Jackson, before returning as a choreographer for the finalists in season three. Drag gods, if you’re listening, please bless us with an Alyssa Edwards vs Kween Kong showdown. It will cure mental illness, honestly.