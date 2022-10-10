Pop icon Madonna seemingly comes out as gay on TikTok

Pop icon Madonna seemingly came out as gay in a new social media post.

On 9 October, the Material Girl singer took part in TikTok’s viral “If I Miss” this trend.

In Madonna’s video, the beloved music legend is shown throwing a pair of pink underwear towards a trash can with the caption: “If I miss this, I’m gay.”

After missing the bin, Madge looks at the camera, throws her arms in the air and walks away with a coy smile.

Shortly after uploading her video, fans flooded the singer’s comment section with their shocked reactions.

One person wrote: “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her.”

Another fan commented: “Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??”

While many TikTok users were shocked by the video, some fans claimed that Madonna has been “out” for years.

“Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades, my dudes,” one fan commented.

Another person echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Y’all Madonna has been out as bi longer than some of us have been alive.”

As of this writing, Madonna has yet to release an official statement regarding the video.

Over the course of her legendary career, the Express Yourself singer has delivered countless moments signalling her sexual fluidity.

Back in 1991, the Like A Prayer singer theorised that “everybody has a bisexual nature” in an extensive interview with The Advocate.

Twelve years later, Madonna delivered one of the most iconic queer moments in VMA history when she locked lips with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance of Hollywood.

While the verdict is still out regarding her sexuality, Madonna has consistently used her platform to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community.

After years of advocacy and support, the queen of pop was honoured with GLAAD’s Advocate for Change award in 2019 – which resulted in an aspiring speech from the True Blue singer.

“As soon as you understand what it means to love, you understand what it takes to become a human being and that it is every human’s duty to fight, to advocate and do whatever you can and whatever it takes,” she said.

Check out Madonna’s recent TikTok here or below.