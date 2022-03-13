Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall signs her first solo record deal

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has officially started her solo career with a brand new record deal.

Back in December 2021, fans of the popular girl band were devasted after the trio announced their hiatus.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the group said.

The Sweet Melody singers also reassured fans that they weren’t “splitting up” but were taking time to “recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more,” they explained.

Since their bittersweet announcement, the ladies have begun to spread their wings as solo artists.

According to a report from Music Business Worldwide, Thirlwall has signed a worldwide record deal with RCA Records.

Alongside her new contract, the former X-Factor star signed with Full Stop Management – which represents Lizzo, Harry Styles and Saweetie.

The exciting news comes a few months after Thirlwall’s exclusive interview with GAY TIMES. During the sit-down, she gave fans further insight into her career goals while on hiatus from Little Mix.

“I adore songwriting, whether it’s for me in the group or for other artists, I’ve really enjoyed doing that,” she explained. “I like writing in general, so I’d love to write a book one day.”

She also revealed that she wanted to get more involved in acting, stating: “I would definitely love to do a musical movie or something in the future, like a Greatest Showman moment or something.”

She continued: “I feel like there’s still so many things about myself that people maybe still don’t know yet.”

In addition to her expansive career aspirations, the young talent said she wanted to be more involved in social activism.

“I’ll have more time to do more things with Stonewall and show more allyship and help with other charities, which sometimes I struggle to find time for,” she explained.

“I think for me as well, as a woman of colour and as someone of Arab heritage, that’s definitely something that I would like to portray more and help with when it comes to the war in Yemen, and Middle Eastern culture and how there’s not enough positive representation of Arab people – especially in the pop industry or in the media in general.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Miss Jade Thirlwall.