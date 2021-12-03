Little Mix announce hiatus after 2022 tour: “We are not splitting up”

Little Mix confirmed they will be “taking a break” after the conclusion of their 2022 Confetti Tour to focus on solo projects.

Announcing the news on social media on 2 December, the group were adamant that they “are not splitting up” but instead taking some time to “recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” said the first of four tweets about the situation.

The trio continued: “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

They clarified that fans will one day see more from Little Mix.

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay,” they continued. “We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

After entering as soloists on 2011’s series of The X Factor, the original four were put together before going on to win.