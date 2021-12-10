Exclusive: Jade Thirlwall would “love to do a musical movie” like the Greatest Showman

Jade Thirlwall opened up about the solo projects we could see from her in the near future in an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES.

Little Mix recently announced that they will be “taking a break” after the conclusion of their 2022 Confetti Tour to focus on solo projects.

Sharing the news on social media on 2 December, the group were adamant that they “are not splitting up” but instead taking some time to “recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” said the first of four tweets about the situation.

The trio continued: “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

Jade Thirlwall recently spoke to GAY TIMES magazine as part of her cover shoot for the December 2020 issue, where she teased what Mixers can expect to see from her in the near future.

“I adore songwriting, whether it’s for me in the group or for other artists, I’ve really enjoyed doing that,” she explained. “I like writing in general, so I’d love to write a book one day.”

Her solo ambitions go further than writing, as the 28-year-old shared her desire to get involved in acting.