Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt set to perform Stephen Sondheim tribute at Grammy Awards

Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt are set to perform a tribute to the late Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim.

The dynamic performance will take place during the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. have also been announced as performers during the tribute.

Taking to social media, Erivo and Platt opened up about their forthcoming performance.

“Honoured to perform at the Grammy Awards along Rachel Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt. Paying tribute to the one and only Mr. Sondeheim,” she wrote.

Platt echoed similar sentiments and described Sondheim as his “heroes of heroes.”

Back in November 2021, the beloved composing genius passed away at the age of 91.

In a statement to the New York Times, his friend and lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, revealed that the cause of death was unknown.

His passing came one day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with his friends in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Throughout his career, the openly gay talent wowed Broadway enthusiasts with his groundbreaking lyricism and composition.

Sondheim’s earliest successes began in the 1950s when he wrote the lyrics for the hit musicals West Side Story and Gypsy.

He also worked on other Broadway classics including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along and Into the Woods.

Alongside the forthcoming tribute to Sondheim, the Grammys are also set to feature an array of performances from LGBTQ+ artists.

The biggest night in music will see Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X, who will be assisted by Jack Harlow, take the stage.

BTS, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo will also be showcasing their talent during the ceremony.

Alongside their forthcoming performances, Carlile, Osborne and LNX have received a handful of nominations for their 2021 releases.

The Grammy Awards are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, 3 April.

Check out the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards here.