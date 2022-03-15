Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile to perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has announced the first set of performers for the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

The biggest night in music will see BTS, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage, as well as LGBTQ+ artists such as Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X, who will be assisted by Jack Harlow.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place live at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday 3 April.

Carlile is currently nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her critically-acclaimed folk-rock anthem Right on Time, taken from her latest album In These Silent Days.

She’s also nominated for Song of the Year for her R&B collaboration with Alice Keys, A Beautiful Noise, while her duet with Brandy Clark, Same Devil, is up for Best American Roots Performance.

Brothers Osborne received two nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Younger Me) and Best Country Album (Skeletons).

The duo, which includes T.J. Osborne, have been nominated for nine Grammys in total – but are yet to win.

Lil Nas X, who won two Grammys in 2020 for his record-breaking smasher Old Town Road, is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his second chart-topper Montero (Call Me by Your Name).

The Harlow-assisted Industry Baby, which became his third number one single, is also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

