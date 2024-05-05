Boomer Banks responds after Drag Race’s Megami thanks him for his content

Boomer Banks has responded to Megami after she praised him on social media.

On 1 May, the beloved drag talent took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to showcase her appreciation for the adult film star and his video BoomBoxxx Volume 3, Mixtape Volume 3, which she said helped her get through the taping of Drag Race season 16.

“Met @Boomer_Banks tonight and I told him how during filming for s16, his DVD player got me through the roughest of times,” she wrote alongside the NSFW image of the DVD.

Shortly after uploading her tweet, fans flocked to her mentions with messages of support and jokes regarding her revelation.

One fan wrote: “Protect queer art. I know that’s right.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Megami, I knew you were a queen for the people.”

A third fan added: “SCREAMING because Boomer Banks is that girl.”

Even Megami’s Drag Race sister, Xunami Muse, shared her thoughts on the admission, writing: “LMAAOOO.”

However, the beloved talent’s fans and co-stars weren’t the only ones who reacted to her post.

Within the sea of replies, the hunky Boomer reposted Megami’s tweet with the caption “S16 winner,” alongside three smiley heart emojis.

After her tweet went viral within the Drag Race fandom, the New York-based talent gave further insight into her meeting with Boomer in a statement with Out.

“He just laughed and gave me a hug and said thank you. It wasn’t anything crazy. Sorry to disappoint,” she explained.

While their meeting was extremely wholesome, Megami joked about what she would have wanted to happen.

“I also would’ve preferred the story where, to thank me, he takes me to the darkroom to give me the anal option. But not yet,” she added.

Since strutting into the werkroom on Drag Race season 16, Megami has won the hearts of viewers worldwide with her hilarious personality, stunning runway ensembles and undeniable talent.

Following her elimination in episode eight, the beloved performer made an epic comeback during the LaLaPaRuZa Lip-Sync Smackdown between the eliminated contestants.

While all of the queens’ performed their hearts out, Megami proved to be a standout with viewers due to her epic and creative wins over Q, Amanda Tori Meating, and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige.

Shortly after the episode was released, Megami took to her X account to open up about her iconic strategy for each lip-sync.

“I really went into this LaLa with a plan for every possibility. I picked Janet ’cause I knew Q had her titty reveal and would NOT use it in a song about Domestic Abuse,“ she wrote.

“I perform that Cher song all the time, and I knew I could make it funny and campy against anyone. I knew Mhiya fucking HATED that GoGo’s song, and we had a stronger storyline together.

“I brought the hand puppet thing just cause I knew I couldn’t out-dance Morphine so I went for funny. Baby, after lip-syncing 4x in a row, I was EXHAUSTED!! But I am so proud of myself.”