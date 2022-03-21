Britney Spears ‘working on new music’ following end of conservatorship

Britney Spears is reportedly working on new music after a six-year hiatus and finally being released from her conservatorship.

The 40-year-old is among the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold almost 150 million records worldwide.

She is yet to release an album since 2016’s Glory, which was well received by fans and critics alike.

However, a source close to Britney exclusively told The Sun that although it “is very early days”, new music could be coming sooner than fans first thought.

“It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” they explained.

“Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.

“She has been through an incredibly tough few years but deep down she does love making music and performing so to have some new music out there could really help her turn over a new leaf.”

Although details beyond this remain scarce, it was also claimed that her team have begun approaching her with ideas about who she could work with on a new record.

In 2019, Britney refused to make any new music as a way of trying to free herself from the conservatorship she was in at the time.

On 12 November 2021, however, Judge Brenda Penny freed the Toxic singer from the legal restrictions that were first imposed on her in 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said at the time. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”

There were two branches to the arrangement – one which focused on her estate and financial affairs and one that dealt with her as a person.

Shortly after news of Britney’s conservatorship coming to an end broke, #FreeBritney supporters erupted in cheers outside the Los Angeles courtroom.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen?” Britney wrote on Instagram at the time.