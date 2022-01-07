Britney Spears celebrates “free woman energy” with liberating nude photos

Britney Spears has been celebrating the end of her conservatorship which controlled most parts of her life for 13 long years.

On 12 November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny freed the Inside Out singer from the legal restrictions that were first imposed in 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said at the time. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”

There were two branches to the arrangement – one which focused on her estate and financial affairs and one that dealt with her as a person.

Ever since her newfound freedom, Britney has shared an array of milestones and happy moments with fans on her social media.

“I went to dinner at a very nice place in Los Angeles,” she wrote on Instagram on 6 January. “I didn’t have any expectations at all as I haven’t been out in a while.”

Later in the post, the 40-year-old said the venue “was absolutely beautiful” and that she had to contain her excitement over how much she enjoyed herself.

Britney even revealed that she got to enjoy something she hasn’t done for more than a decade: “I failed to mention I had my first glass of red wine in 13 years!!!”