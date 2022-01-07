Britney Spears celebrates “free woman energy” with liberating nude photos

Britney Spears has been celebrating the end of her conservatorship which controlled most parts of her life for 13 long years.
On 12 November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny freed the Inside Out singer from the legal restrictions that were first imposed in 2008.
“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said at the time. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”
There were two branches to the arrangement – one which focused on her estate and financial affairs and one that dealt with her as a person.
Ever since her newfound freedom, Britney has shared an array of milestones and happy moments with fans on her social media.
“I went to dinner at a very nice place in Los Angeles,” she wrote on Instagram on 6 January. “I didn’t have any expectations at all as I haven’t been out in a while.”
Later in the post, the 40-year-old said the venue “was absolutely beautiful” and that she had to contain her excitement over how much she enjoyed herself.
Britney even revealed that she got to enjoy something she hasn’t done for more than a decade: “I failed to mention I had my first glass of red wine in 13 years!!!”
“I felt more sexy in that restaurant than I ever have in my entire life,” she continued.
The global superstar even shared that she cried over her evening, asking herself: “Wow, is this what I’ve been missing?”
As well as getting to go out freely for the first time in years, Britney has been posting a series of liberating nude selfies, inspirational quotes and videos of her dancing to commemorate the changes in her life.
“Free woman energy has never felt better,” the Toxic singer wrote alongside a nude mirror selfie on 6 January.
Shortly after news of Britney’s conservatorship coming to an end broke, #FreeBritney supporters erupted in cheers outside the Los Angeles courtroom.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen?” Britney wrote on Instagram at the time.
