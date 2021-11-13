Britney Spears is finally released from longstanding conservatorship

Attention! Attention! After nearly 14 years, pop music icon Britney Spears is officially freed from her conservatorship.

The monumental news was announced on Friday (12 November) by Los Angeles judge, Brenda Penny.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”

The judge also added that the Gimme More singer wouldn’t have to undergo any more medical evaluations.

In terms of the singer’s estate, the court decided that her assets will be transferred from her temporary conservator to her trust.

Shortly after the news was revealed, #FreeBritney supporters outside the court erupted with cheers and began to celebrate on the streets.

Taking to Instagram, Spears also celebrated the life-changing news with a video of her fans alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen?” she wrote.

Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart echoed similar sentiments to the singer and gave insight into the her future.

“What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It’s up to Britney,” he said.

“Britney, as of today, is a free woman. I thank her for her courage and poise and power and for our relationship.”