Britney Spears is finally released from longstanding conservatorship

Attention! Attention! After nearly 14 years, pop music icon Britney Spears is officially freed from her conservatorship.
The monumental news was announced on Friday (12 November) by Los Angeles judge, Brenda Penny.
“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”
The judge also added that the Gimme More singer wouldn’t have to undergo any more medical evaluations.
In terms of the singer’s estate, the court decided that her assets will be transferred from her temporary conservator to her trust.
Shortly after the news was revealed, #FreeBritney supporters outside the court erupted with cheers and began to celebrate on the streets.
Taking to Instagram, Spears also celebrated the life-changing news with a video of her fans alongside a heartfelt caption.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen?” she wrote.
Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart echoed similar sentiments to the singer and gave insight into the her future.
“What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It’s up to Britney,” he said.
“Britney, as of today, is a free woman. I thank her for her courage and poise and power and for our relationship.”
Even though the conservatorship is terminated, her legal battle with her father Jamie Spears has just started.
At the end of October, Rosengart filed a petition requesting to depose Mr Spears and obtain materials related to the alleged bedroom surveillance of the Baby One More Time artist.
In September, the New York Times documentary reported the use of recording devices within the singer’s room.
Mr Spears spending habits as the singer’s conservator are also set to be investigated by forensic accountants.
Earlier this year, Britney publicly opened up about the conservatorship and her father during a heartwrenching testimony.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” the singer told the judge over her lawyer’s phone.
“I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”
“This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life… that is abuse, and we all know it.”
Here’s how fans and celebrities reacted to the termination of Spears’ conservatorship.
I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 13, 2021
WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA
🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE
💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼
FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️
FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.
🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦
— Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021
Thank you Mathew, we will never forget #BritneyIsFree 👏👏😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Uv4dHL6bUs
— Martin🥑🥑🥑 (@martin8888_) November 12, 2021
The inhumane, abusive and corrupt conservatorship of Britney Spears’ person and estate has now been terminated after 13 long years. She’s finally free!!! #BritneyIsFree pic.twitter.com/5ZRJxmAnHS
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 12, 2021
#FreeAt_LAST! pic.twitter.com/otkiJxxgxz
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 13, 2021
This is now a #BritneyIsFree account. 🎊
— Britney Law Army (@BritneyLawArmy) November 12, 2021
WE DID IT JOE #BritneyIsFree @biminibabes pic.twitter.com/DDbkaCxu7M
— nina miller (@ninasophiam) November 12, 2021
May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💜
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 13, 2021