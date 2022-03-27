Avril Lavigne says she wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic: “She’s dope”

Pop-punk music icon Avril Lavigne said she would want Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic of her life.

Over the last 20 years, Stewart has been a staple in the acting world.

From her role as Bella in Twilight to her thrilling performance in the LGBTQ+ drama Lizzie, the 31-year-old has proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Longtime moviegoers aren’t the only ones drawn to Stewart’s talents.

During the recent iHeartMusic Awards, Lavigne was asked who she would want to play her, to which she replied: “I’m trying to think, Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film.”

She then added that the casting would be “dope” before she headed off to the evening’s festivities.

It wouldn’t be hard for Stewart to tap into Lavigne’s rock ‘n roll persona.

In 2010, the Panic Room star played the legendary singer-songwriter, Joan Jett, in the critically acclaimed drama The Runaways.

When it came to Stewart’s dedication to the role, Jett revealed that the actress consistently observed her mannerisms and way of life.

“She’d listen to my accent and watch my body language. She’s an actress of weight, honesty, integrity and depth, and she’s very serious. She takes it as art,” she told MTV in 2009.

Avril Lavigne says she would like Kristen Stewart to play her in a potential biopicpic.twitter.com/i3hBxCXWCX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 23, 2022

Recently, the Adventureland star has expanded her biopic portfolio with her latest portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Spencer.

Like The Runways film, Stewart dedicated heaps of time researching the beloved figure and her impactful life.

“I read everything, I wanted every photo… watched all the interviews that I could get my hands on,” she told the BBC.

“I watched The Crown. I watched every iteration of interpretation. I just tried to absorb her in an emotional and general way, and then trust the process, and expect her to show up.”

When it came to the pressure she faced while playing Diana, Stewart focused on tunning out other people’s expectations.

“I felt I wanted to protect her. I had to just not focus on other people’s idea of her and really focus on my own. And that in itself was just so distinct and specific to me,” she said.

Since the debut of Spencer, the Happiest Season star has been nominated for numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award and an Academy Award.

Who else wants to see an Avril Lavigne biopic led by Kristen Stewart?