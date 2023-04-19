Sam Smith honours Brianna Ghey with Des’ree cover at Gloria the Tour

Sam Smith honoured Brianna Ghey with a powerful cover of I’m Kissing You by Des’ree during their show at The O2 Arena in London on 18 April.

The singer-songwriter performed the song as they wore a diamanté headpiece with the 16-year-old girl’s name written on it in capital letters.

It was the first track played during ‘Act II: Beauty’ of Sam’s show, which had tens of thousands of people in attendance.

Brianna, who was trans, was killed in Warrington on 11 February.

There was widespread heartbreak, shock and anger across the UK when the news broke in February.

Since then, a boy and girl, both 15-years-old, have been charged with her murder and vigils have been held across the UK to pay tribute to Brianna.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family”

Her family described her as a “larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her”.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same,” they continued.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

Those who may have information related to the case are advised to contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101 and quoting IML 1476832. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gloria the Tour is currently scheduled to run until 8 November, with shows announced in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, among others.