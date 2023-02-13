Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing trans girl, 16

Content warning: this story includes details a fatal act of violence that readers will find upsetting.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the tragic death of a 16-year-old trans girl in a park in Warrington, England.

On 3.13pm on Saturday (11 February), Brianna Ghey’s body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed that Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds, and a Home Office post-mortem examination is currently taking place to establish the exact cause of death.

Brianna, from Birchwood, was transgender and had been living as a girl for several months. Cheshire Police said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was “hate related”.

According to a Cheshire Police statement on Sunday evening, a boy and girl from the local area, both aged 15, have been arrested in connection with the murder and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: “A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.”

He added: “Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Before the two teens were taken in for questioning, Det Ch Spt Evans said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life. We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller added that he understands “the concerns that this incident is likely to cause,” and that he is “aware” that of the rumours that Brianna was targeted because of her gender identity, “however, I would urge people not to speculate”.

“We are following numerous lines of enquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident,” he said.

“At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.

“As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3pm.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information – no matter how small – to get in touch.”

Those who may have information related to the case are advised to contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101 and quoting IML 1476832. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Our thoughts are with Brianna’s loved ones.