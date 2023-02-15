Two teenagers charged with murder of trans girl Brianna Ghey

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl who was stabbed to death.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Her body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth on 11 February by members of the public before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds and a post-mortem examination is currently taking place to establish the exact cause of death.

Brianna, from Birchwood, was trans and had been living as a girl for several months.

Cheshire Police initially said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was “hate related”, but on 14 February stated that all lines of inquiry were “being explored” – including hate crime.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

Police had been granted a 30-hour extension to continue questioning the boy and girl, from Leigh and Warrington, respectively, who have since been charged with murder.

In a statement, Cheshire constabulary said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Vigils have been held in honour of Brianna across the UK since news of her killing first broke, with further ones set to take place on the evening of 15 February.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family”

Her family described her as a “larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her”.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same,” they continued.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

Those who may have information related to the case are advised to contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101 and quoting IML 1476832. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.