Pride in London’s former senior member says “nothing’s changed” a year after his resignation

The former director of communications at Pride in London has opened up about his resignation in a new interview.

In 2021, Rhammel Afflick resigned from his role after expressing concerns regarding racism with the organisation.

While the 27-year-old said the Pride event was important for him, as it’s one of the most visible LGBTQ+ organisations in the UK, he admitted that he lost confidence in their ability to “successfully address the adversities faced by our multi-faceted communities.”

In an essay, the writer and campaigner also said there’s an “unfortunate reluctance” within Pride in London’s leadership to combat the marginalisation of women, people of colour and those with disabilities, as well as “other forms of unacceptable discrimination.”

In a recent interview with My London, Afflick gave further insight into his decision to leave the organisation.

“It was a huge risk for me to take, I shouldn’t have to take me putting my own personal reputation at risk to make that point,” he explained.

“It shouldn’t take me putting my trauma on display to get an organisation that is supposed to serve our community to be held to account.”

He went on to say that when he initially joined Pride in London, it was to help “resolve” the lack of diversity within the organisation.

But after nearly a year since his departure, Afflick has expressed his disappointment over the lack of change the group has enacted.

“Now that it’s been almost a year since I resigned, I just wonder what little we have to show for that, and that is really sad to think about,” he said.

“There is no evidence I’ve seen to suggest that anything is different. Many people in the community remain disappointed.”

Towards the end of the interview, Afflick said it was a “shame” regarding the organisation’s lack of change, especially with the event’s 50th anniversary taking place in July.

“It’s a shame that we have our 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK coming up but it’s marred by the fact that all these years later, we aren’t as inclusive as we could be,” he said.

“It’s no longer a matter of ignorance when people from those marginalised communities have given answers to the issues and it’s frustrating to see them just shrug their shoulders and decide to continue to do it how we always do it, where has that got us?”

Since Afflick left Pride in London, the organisation has faced its fair share of controversies.

Last month, the group landed in hot water after announcing a partnership between UK Black Pride – which the latter swiftly denied.

In a statement issued to The Independent, the group denied working with Pride in London: “UK Black Pride is not in partnership or collaboration with Pride in London, nor are we affiliated with them.”

Other LGBTQ+ organisations have also announced their separation from the organisation.

Bi Pride UK, which Afflick is a trustee for, also cut ties with the upcoming Pride festival.

“We have not seen evidence of tangible change from Pride in London and therefore regrettably will not be participating in this year’s parade,” the group announced on Twitter.

We have not seen evidence of tangible change from Pride in London and therefore regrettably will not be participating in this year’s parade. — Bi Pride UK (@BiPrideUK) January 28, 2022

Click here to read more of Afflick’s extensive interview.