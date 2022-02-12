NFL pays tribute to Carl Nassib for his “impactful” coming out journey

Carl Nassib was recognised for his historic coming out journey at the 2022 NFL Honors award show.

During the televised event, NFL legend and Hall of Fame athlete Michael Irvin gave a heartfelt speech praising Nassib’s bravery.

“Last year, a one-minute Instagram video had an impact that is impossible to measure,” he said.

“It declared unequivocally that members of the LGBTQ+ community compete at the highest level in the National Football League.”

The 55-year-old then opened up about his gay brother and the ever-changing attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community.

“Years ago, when I learned my brother Vaughn was gay, news like that would have been a ‘stop the presses’ kind of moment,” he explained.

“Instead, it was greeted warmly and widely by the NFL family and the world at large.

“But, we cannot underestimate what that single message meant to countless athletes and other members of the community, who have long hid their true selves out of fear.”

After his speech, a heartfelt video was played that featured an array of LGBTQ+ athletes praising Nassib for his influential journey.

“I think 11 and 12-year-old kids that play football, prior to Carl Nassib coming out, didn’t think that there could be gay football players,” said the NFL’s director of diversity and inclusion, Sam Rapoport.

“When Carl put out that video as an out proud gay man, it got everyone in the football world talking about us. Talking about our community, talking about The Trevor Project.

“That dialogue and that representation moved us a step forward in this country and we’re all forever grateful to you.”

In June 2021, Nassib sent shockwaves through the NFL and wider professional sports community when he came out as gay.

Alongside his history-making news, he also gave a generous donation of $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

“They’re an incredible organisation, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America,” said Nassib. “They’re truly doing incredible things. I’m very excited to be a part of it and help in any way that I can and I’m really pumped to see what the future holds.”

A few months later, the Las Vegas Raiders star became the first out player to earn a spot on the roster and play in a regular season.

Nassib continued to make history last month when he became the first out player to participate in an NFL playoff game.

Unfortunately, after a tense four quarters against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders lost with a score of 19-26.

With an impressive 2021-2022 football season officially wrapped, we can’t wait to see what new achievements Nassib brings to the table this fall.