Carl Nassib has made history by becoming the first out player signed to the NFL Regular Season Roster.

When he announced that he was gay on Instagram in June, Nassib sent shockwaves through the NFL and wider professional sport community.

On August 31, he earned a spot on the final 53-man roster of the Las Vegas Raiders – becoming the first out player signed.

It is expected that he will soon make history again by being the first out player to participate in a regular season game on 13 September.

Nassib used his coming out to highlight the work of the Trevor Project, a charity for LGBTQ+ youth considering suicide, by announcing a $100,000 donation to them.

The donation was quickly matched by the NFL, who shared their commitment to “year-long efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

During his first press conference since sharing that he was gay, Nassib revealed that he was shocked by how much attention his coming out received.

“It was incredible,” he said in August. “I thought nobody would care. But it was just such a good feeling to have all that support. I was glad to do my part to help bring visibility and representation to my community.”

The athlete also used the opportunity to dismiss those raising concerns that his sexuality would cause issues with other teammates.