Carl Nassib becomes the first openly gay player to play in a NFL postseason game

Out football player, Carl Nassib has made history again during the NFL’s Wild Card playoff game.

Last year, Nassib made headlines when he came out as gay in a heartfelt Pride Month Instagram post.

A few months later, the Las Vegas Raiders star became the first out player to earn a spot on the roster and play in a regular season.

Nassib continued to make history on 15 January, when he became the first out player to participate in an NFL playoff game.

The monumental achievement came after weeks of uncertainty due to the 28-year-old’s recent knee injury and COVID-19 isolation.

After a tense game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders ended up losing with a close score of 19-26.

Before the groundbreaking game, Nassib received support from NFL legend Ryan K Russell – who praised the player in an editorial piece for The Guardian.

“Counter to what some have claimed for years, Carl Nassib proves that coming out is not a distraction to a team or the game but that you can win big when your team can accept and support its players,” he wrote.

“Now not only will LGBTQ+ athletes, fans, and individuals be able to see themselves represented on Sundays when the Raiders are playing on their local channel but on a national stage in the NFL playoffs.

“Regardless of the outcome for the Raiders during wild card weekend, it’s essential to document this moment in history, one that is a first in all the years the game has been played.”