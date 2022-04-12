London Trans+ Pride to return with protest march against “abhorrent” attacks on community

London Trans+ Pride will make its return this summer with a protest march to “celebrate the memory of trans lives taken and uphold the next generation of trans revolutionaries”.

Due to take place on 9 July, it comes at a time when trans rights are continuously seen as a source of ‘debate’ by the government and social commentators.

In the event’s announcement on 11 April, organisers said they will demonstrate against Boris Johnson’s “abhorrent and deliberate” U-turn on protecting people in a ban of so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

Protesters will also call on the government to introduce ‘X’ gender markers for identity documents, as other countries like the United States have.

In addition to this, London Trans+ Pride is demanding that the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) be abolished over what Stonewall has called an “anti-trans stance”.

“The EHRC’s trans-exclusionary beliefs are aligned with those of gender-critical organisations such as the LGB Alliance, who are working to gradually strip trans people of their rights, which makes their clear lack of independence from the UK government even more worrying,” organisers said in their announcement.

“The EHRC is actively damaging human rights for trans people. We deserve better: LTP is calling for the EHRC to be abolished.”

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, recently compared medical procedures for young transgender people to “child abuse” and ordered investigations into gender-affirming care.

London Trans+ Pride said it will “march in solidarity with Texan parents of trans children” and condemned the way trans people are being treated in the state, adding that Abbott’s move “clearly criminalises trans children and their families, and its apparent political motivation demonstrates growing anti-trans sentiments across the US and the UK, sowed by gender-critical (GC) groups”.

“We march, as always, in memory of all our trans predecessors: siblings, leaders and loved ones who even in death survive so that we can thrive,” organisers continued.

“We march, as always, to forge a path for all the trans people to come. We march for trans life.”

London Trans+ Pride will take place on 9 July.