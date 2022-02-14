EHRC: Here’s why the equality watchdog is under fire for its stance on trans rights

It’s understandable if you have never heard of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), though as a member of the LGBTQ+ community it’s more important than ever to know about it.

In recent months, it has been facing increasing scrutiny for what Stonewall has called an “anti-trans stance”. It made headlines in January for suggesting a “differentiated approach” to a trans ‘conversion therapy’ ban and also called on Scotland to pause its gender recognition reforms in what some have called an “attack on trans equality”.

This, among other things, has resulted in LGBTQ+ activists questioning whether or not the EHRC is “truly fit for purpose” and ignited debate on how independent it is from the ruling Conservative Party.

Here, GAY TIMES dissects what the EHRC is, who runs it and why it has been causing so much controversy.

What is the Equality and Human Rights Commission?

The EHRC is a human rights body responsible for promoting and enforcing equality and non-discrimination laws in England, Scotland and Wales. Tony Blair’s Labour government introduced it as part of the Equality Act 2006 and it came into effect from October of the following year, now responsible for enforcing the Equality Act 2010.

Its website states that its “role is to help organisations achieve what they should, not catch them out if they fall short,” which it does so through carrying out research and giving advice to ensure equality laws are respected. The EHRC draws its powers to enforce these from the aforementioned Equality Act 2006, including the ability to use courts and tribunals to “reinforce, strengthen or expand people’s rights.”

The current polarised debate is causing much harm and distress to people on all sides. Everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and division. (1/5) — EHRC (@EHRC) January 26, 2022

It can also challenge policies and practices in both entire industries and smaller sectors, push what it considers priority issues further up the agenda and clarify the law where appropriate. It claims to not get involved in disputes, instead working neutrally to create change and drive equality.

“Our job is to help make Britain fairer,” the EHRC website also states. “We do this by safeguarding and enforcing the laws that protect people’s rights to fairness, dignity and respect.”

Who runs it?

The chair and commissioners, the EHRC’s most senior leaders, are appointed by the Minister for Women and Equalities, who is currently Liz Truss. It is funded by the UK government’s Equalities Office, but is considered separate from and independent of it – though it is accountable for its use of public funds.

Since December 2020, Kishwer Falkner, Baroness Falkner of Margravine, has been the head of the EHRC after being appointed by Truss. Falkner is also a non-aligned life peer in the House of Lords and was previously its Chairman of the EU Financial Affairs Sub-Committee from 2015 to 2019. She has also worked for the Liberal Democrats as its Director of International Affairs and Director of Policy and was appointed the University of Northampton’s inaugural chancellor in 2008.

The @EHRC response to the @GEOgovuk consultation on #conversiontherapy shows a significant change in its position & one has to now ask whether it is is truly fit for purpose? https://t.co/8qMvXK7smc pic.twitter.com/iJBZ3Psolq — Jayne Ozanne (@JayneOzanne) January 27, 2022

The 66-year-old has faced intense criticism for her stance on LGBTQ+ rights, something which her predecessor, David Isaac, said was the result of the watchdog becoming politicised by the Conservative Party under her leadership. She is reportedly gender critical and, in May 2021, told The Times that women should have the right to question being transgender without fear of repercussion. In February 2022, VICE World News revealed that a number of anti-trans groups met with the equality watchdog under Falkner’s leadership – with some even being invited to meet with her personally.