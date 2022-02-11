10 LGBTQ+ stars proudly living with HIV

Trinity K. Bonet

Drag Race star Trinity K. Bonet memorably came out as HIV-positive during her run on the reality show’s sixth season, the second queen to do so after Ongina, where she told her fellow contestants: “I was diagnosed in August 2012, and I have so much to live for. I have so many goals and aspirations that I want to conquer in my life, so I’m not going to let an obstacle get in the way. I wanted to come on this show, and I wanted to be that voice for people who are scared to speak out about that.” When she returned for the sixth season of All Stars, she used her platform once again to educate viewers on being HIV-positive in modern day society. “I’m successful, I got my shit together, I’m good in bed. I’m taking care of myself — I’m undetectable which is untransmittable,” said Trinity. “There’s a lot of people out here who are not educated that you can be with someone who is HIV-positive if they are undetectable and not catch the virus.” Since rising to fame on the series, Trinity has become a high-profile HIV/AIDS activist with headline appearances at Rock The Know on World AIDS Day and Slay Stigma – a Canadian tour raising awareness of HIV.