Gareth Thomas: ‘People are sheltered away from the truth about HIV’

Do you think press coverage on the subject of HIV has improved is there still a wide misunderstanding in certain areas of the media?

It’s interesting, because I was talking about that today and the campaign. We’ve really targeted media, and I’ve never seen so much positive press around HIV. So I think potentially there has been, because there’s been such a misunderstanding. When I did the first campaign, a lot of reporters were stuttering in their questions. They weren’t very confident in what they were asking because we were on a subject that reporters didn’t really know anything about. They were kind of trying to compute the fact that if somebody is undetectable, it’s untransmittable. They didn’t quite get it. It only takes somebody to shine a light on the problem to see it. I think we need to shine a light on the problem, but also shine a light on the solution, and give people a solution. When you shine light on the problem without the solution, then people just see it as a problem. But the problem is, people are not seeing the solution, that people living with HIV in 2020, if they’re on effective treatment, there is no risk. It’s not like it was in the 80s. It’s changed, but we need to shine the light on the solution as well as the problem. That’s the only way we’re going to move forward as a society.

Do you think the UK currently provides adequate mental health services for those living with HIV?

I think there’s services out there. Obviously one of the main ones is tacklehiv.org, but I feel like you could always have more. It’s all about giving the people the information. They shouldn’t feel like I did, like so many other people still do. You shouldn’t feel like you have a mental health issue living with HIV, because I want to create an environment where people are not afraid to say they’re HIV positive, where they’re not afraid to say they’re going for a HIV test, whether it be from positive or negative, because we’ve created an environment that’s already accepting of it. I want to change the environment now, for the people who have been in environments where they keep it a secret and it therefore harbours on their brain. I want to create an environment that people actually feel that they could go into and not be stigmatised, not be misunderstood, so there is no fear around living with HIV for them anymore. My thing is to create this so there are no mental health issues.

How do you think the pandemic has impacted those living with HIV?

People, for all different kinds of ailments, are not going to the hospital. It scares me to think that people who are potentially at risk of transmitting HIV are not going to the hospital to get a test, therefore they could be so far down the line of living with HIV that it impacts them for the rest of their life, or they will have some kind of disability. So yeah, it is a huge issue, but that issue also comes with all other viruses or illnesses that that are potentially out there. I think HIV is just another added one to talk about. I people realise through coronavirus is the fact that, whether you’ve had coronavirus, whether you have coronavirus, whether you’re high risk, whether you’re low risk, whether you’re young, whether you’re old, we all have to understand it to be able to live together. That’s why more people will learn that with HIV, that we all have to understand it because they have the same categories. Whether you’re young, you’re old, you’re high risk, low risk, male, female, Black, white, gay, lesbian, straight, bisexual, transgender, whatever it may be. We all have to learn about HIV to be able to all live together in a good society. That’s what I hope people get out of this.

Do you share people’s frustrations around COVID being seen as the biggest epidemic in 100 years and the whole HIV/AIDS crisis being ignored in that narrative?

I haven’t turned the news on since April, because as somebody living with HIV, there’s words out there that scare the shit out of me. I don’t like to hear the word ‘disease’. If someone says the word to me, I get petrified because when I was stigmatised myself, I thought HIV was a disease and a deadly disease. When I turned the telly on in March, trying to figure out what was going on, someone people called it a virus or a deadly disease. So for me, I think there’s this element of fear through a lot of news outlets, that people have decided to use to create the world’s worst pandemic. They want to create it as that, rather than putting it into comparison to some other viruses or some other ailments such as HIV, which may have been worse pandemics. But to them right now, as far as so many people are concerned, they want to create this as the worst one. They’re doing what they can to scare the living shit out of people.

Russell T. Davies’ new series It’s a Sin tackles the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 80s – how important is it for mainstream media to keep educating audiences about HIV?

I think any form of media, any outlet that beams a message into a living room, that starts a conversation, is important. There could be that very stereotypical family of a mother, father, baby and two children who would never have that conversation unless that topic was raised by a television programme, giving people the ability to ask questions. I think anything, whether it be through print or television, that is almost sometimes uncomfortable, because we’ve never seen it before, I only applaud. I feel that’s the way we start conversations. The more conversations we have, the more people learn and the better society gets.

PrEP has just been made available in England – do you feel like there should be more visible messaging around its availability?

100%. It saves the NHS because people will be sensible and not put themselves at risk of contracting HIV, which is something they live with for the rest of their lives. I’m also a part of a select committee, which is trying to making England the first country in the world that has zero new HIV transmissions in 10 years. We’ve been able to have it in Wales, but in England, there’s some great cities which are very open and diverse with big LGBT communities. PrEP being rolled out in England will only help us reach our target of zero new HIV transmissions.

For more information about the Tackle HIV campaign, visit their website.