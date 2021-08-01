Italian archer Lucilla Boari comes out after historic Olympic win

Italian Olympic archer Lucilla Boari publicly came out during an emotional press conference.

This past Friday (30 July) proved to be monumental for Boari as she became the first Italian woman to win an Olympic medal in archery.

Shortly after her massive achievement, the 24-year-old athlete participated in a video press conference to discuss her historic win.

However, the press conference was cut short when a special Facebook message from Dutch archer Saane De Laat was transmitted through.

“Congratulations! It’s super, super, super amazing and I’m so proud of you,” Laat exclaimed. “I can’t wait until you’re here so I can give you the biggest hug there is. I love you so much and great job.”

After the message ended, a visibly emotional Boari revealed she and Laat were in a relationship, stating: “That’s Saane, my girlfriend.”

Later on in the press conference, the young athlete described her incredible win to the phrase “carpe diem”.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment quite a lot, if I can be honest, and that dream just came true. I am the happiest girl right now,” she stated.

Boari wasn’t the only athlete that opened up about their sexuality.