Team LGBTQ: Every openly queer athlete competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Olympic Games have long stood as a cultural cornerstone for countries to showcase some of the greatest talent around the globe. As LGBTQ+ rights, recognition and advocacy continue to grow, we’re witnessing a cultural shift as more athletes are openly existing as themselves in and out of their teams.

To date, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is greater than those who took part in all previous summer Olympic events – making this year’s Games a monumental moment for both queer athletes and audiences.

Team GB has 13 openly LGBTQ+ athletes competing for a medal at this year’s event, including Tom Daley, Carl Hester, Saskia Budgett and Tom Bosworth. The Team GB women’s football squad has five openly LGBTQ+ players too.

The United States leads the way with the most openly LGBTQ+ athletes who will appear at the 2020 Games. Their total of 47 openly LGBTQ+ athletes includes Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Nick Wagman, Erica Sullivan and Kayla Miracle.

Canada has the second most out LGBTQ+ athletes with 33, while the Netherlands are third with 20.

But it’s New Zealand who is making history this year, with Laurel Hubbard becoming the first ever out trans athlete to compete in a solo event at the Olympic Games. She will be hoping for a medal in the weightlifting event.

After coming out as trans last year, Canadian football star Quinn will make their return to the Olympics this summer. They will be hoping for another medal for their team after scoring a bronze back in 2016.

There’s plenty of incredible LGBTQ+ talent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year who will add to Team LGBTQ’s growing medal tally. To date, LGBTQ+ athletes have won 93 gold, 75 silver and 61 bronze medals.

Now, as the grand sporting ceremony edges closer, we’ve taken the time to put together a guide of more than 100 LGBTQ+ athletes who will be starring in the 2020 Olympics. While all the athletes we have included are out, not all of them have opted to publicly label themselves, so we have only included information that feels relevant to each sportsperson’s achievements and LGBTQ+ identity.

As a whole, this list has been curated to highlight and platform the courageous sportspeople joining the Olympics. However, this list is not exclusive and there are likely LGBTQ+ athletes that have chosen not to publicly disclose their identity out of preference, safety, or personal choice. These athletes are equally respected and supported for their achievements.

Below is the full list of the historic number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.