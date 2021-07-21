Memberships

Team LGBTQ: Every openly queer athlete competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The number of out LGBTQ+ athletes at this year’s Tokyo Olympics has more than doubled since the 2016 Summer games, and we’re here to celebrate that change.

WORDS BY ZOYA RAZA-SHEIKH AND HOLLIE WONG

21st July 2021

The Olympic Games have long stood as a cultural cornerstone for countries to showcase some of the greatest talent around the globe. As LGBTQ+ rights, recognition and advocacy continue to grow, we’re witnessing a cultural shift as more athletes are openly existing as themselves in and out of their teams.

To date, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is greater than those who took part in all previous summer Olympic events – making this year’s Games a monumental moment for both queer athletes and audiences.

Team GB has 13 openly LGBTQ+ athletes competing for a medal at this year’s event, including Tom Daley, Carl Hester, Saskia Budgett and Tom Bosworth. The Team GB women’s football squad has five openly LGBTQ+ players too.

The United States leads the way with the most openly LGBTQ+ athletes who will appear at the 2020 Games. Their total of 47 openly LGBTQ+ athletes includes Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Nick Wagman, Erica Sullivan and Kayla Miracle.

Canada has the second most out LGBTQ+ athletes with 33, while the Netherlands are third with 20.

But it’s New Zealand who is making history this year, with Laurel Hubbard becoming the first ever out trans athlete to compete in a solo event at the Olympic Games. She will be hoping for a medal in the weightlifting event.

After coming out as trans last year, Canadian football star Quinn will make their return to the Olympics this summer. They will be hoping for another medal for their team after scoring a bronze back in 2016.

There’s plenty of incredible LGBTQ+ talent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year who will add to Team LGBTQ’s growing medal tally. To date, LGBTQ+ athletes have won 93 gold, 75 silver and 61 bronze medals.

Now, as the grand sporting ceremony edges closer, we’ve taken the time to put together a guide of more than 100 LGBTQ+ athletes who will be starring in the 2020 Olympics. While all the athletes we have included are out, not all of them have opted to publicly label themselves, so we have only included information that feels relevant to each sportsperson’s achievements and LGBTQ+ identity.

As a whole, this list has been curated to highlight and platform the courageous sportspeople joining the Olympics. However, this list is not exclusive and there are likely LGBTQ+ athletes that have chosen not to publicly disclose their identity out of preference, safety, or personal choice. These athletes are equally respected and supported for their achievements.

Below is the full list of the historic number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Argentina

Cecilia Carranza Saroli – Sailing

 

Australia

Robyn Lambird – Wheelchair racing

Leilani Mitchell – Basketball

Sharni Williams – Rugby

 

Poppy Starr Olsen – Skateboarding

Sam Kerr – Football

Chloe Logarzo – Football

Teagan Micah – Football

Tameka Yallop – Football

Kaia Parnaby – Softball

Sam Stosur – Tennis

 

Belgium

Julie Allemand – Basketball

Kim Mestdagh – Basketball

Ann Wauters – Basketball

Domien Michiels – Equestrian

Alison van Uytvanck – Softball

 

Brazil

Silvana Lima – Surfing

Douglas Souza – Volleyball

Tifanny Abreu – Volleyball

Isadora Cerullo – Rugby

Andressa Alves – Football

Marta da Silva – Football

Ana Marcela Cunha – Swimming

Ana Carolina da Silva – Volleyball

 

Canada

Ness Murby – Para-athletics

Quinn – Football

 

Annie Guglia – Skateboarding

Shaina Pellington – Basketball

Florence Maheu – Canoe Slalom

Georgia Simmerling – Cycling Track

Alena Sharp – Golf

Bárbara Barbosa – Football

Kadeisha Buchanan – Football

Stephanie Labbé – Football

Erin McLeod – Football

Kailen Sheridan – Football

Larissa Franklin – Softball

Markus Thormeyer – Swimming

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – Athletics

 

Chile

Yenny Acuña Berrios – Football

Christiane Endler – Football

Fernanda Pinilla – Football

Cyprus

Andri Eleftheriou – Shooting

 

Denmark

Cathrine Dufour – Equestrian

 

Finland

Cathrine Dufour – Swimming

 

France

Astrid Guyart – Fencing

Alexandra Lacrabère – Handball

Amandine Buchard – Judo

Mélanie Henique – Swimming

 

Great Britain

Tom Daley – Diving

 

Carl Hester – Equestrian

Susannah Townsend – Field Hockey

Mel Reid – Golf

Tom Bosworth – Athletics, race walk

Saskia Budgett – Rowing

Megan Jones – Rugby

Celia Quansah – Rugby

Rachel Daly – Football

Fran Kirby – Football

Jill Scott – Football

Demi Stokes – Football

Carly Telford – Football

 

India

Dutee Chand – Athletics

 

Ireland

Aoife Cooke – Athletics

Jack Woolley – Taekwondo

 

Kellie Harrington – Boxing

 

Italy

Valentina Petrillo – Para-athletics

Rachele Bruni – Swimming

 

Mexico

Anissa Urtez – Softball

 

Netherlands

Edward Gal – Equestrian

Hans Peter Minderhoud – Equestrian

Maarten Hurkmans – Rowing

Anouk Dekker – Football

 

Sisca Folkertsma – Football

Vivianne Miedema – Football

Sherida Spitse – Football

Daniëlle van de Donk – Football

Shanice van de Sanden – Football

Stefanie Van Der Gragt – Football

Merel van Dongen – Football

Demi Schuurs – Tennis

 

New Zealand

Laurel Hubbard – Weightlifting

Anton Down-Jenkins – Equestrian

Grace O’Hanlon – Field Hockey

Emma Twigg – Rowing

Kelly Brazier – Rugby

Gayle Broughton – Rugby

Ruby Tui – Rugby

Portia Woodman – Rugby

Abby Erceg – Football

Hannah Wilkinson – Football

 

Peru

Sofia Mulanovich – Surfing

 

Philippines

Margielyn Didal – Skateboarding

 

Poland

Jolanta Ogar – Sailing

 

Puerto Rico

Dayshalee Salamán – Basketball

 

Spain

Paula Ginzo – Basketball

 

Sweden

Nathalie Hagman – Handball

Tessie Savelkouls – Judo

Magda Eriksson – Football

Lina Hurtig – Football

Hedvig Lindahl – Football

Caroline Seger – Football

 

Tonga

Amini Fonua – Swimming

 

USA

Nikki Hiltz – Athletics

Chelsea Wolfe – BMX

Megan Rapinoe – Football

Hannah Roberts – BMX

Perris Benegas – BMX

Sue Bird – Basketball

Chelsea Gray – Basketball

Brittney Griner – Basketball

Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage – Basketball

Breanna Stewart – Basketball

Diana Taurasi – Basketball

Rashida Ellis – Boxing

Evy Leibfarth – Canoe Slalom

Nick Wagman – Equestrian

Kendall Chase – Rowing

Gia Doonan – Rowing

Meghan O’Leary – Rowing

 

Ellen Tomek – Rowing

Julian Venonsky – Rowing

Alev Kelter – Rugby

Kristen Thomas – Rugby

Alexis Sablone – Skateboarding

Alana Smith – Skateboarding

Tierna Davidson – Football

Adrianna Franch – Football

Kelley O’Hara – Football

Ally Carda – Softball

Amanda Chidester – Softball

Taylor Edwards – Softball

Haylie McCleney – Softball

Erica Sullivan – Swimming

Erica Bougard – Athletics, heptathlete

Raven Saunders – Athletics, shotput

Kayla Miracle – Wrestling

 

Venezuela

Yulimar Rojas – Athletics, triple jump

 

