Cara Delevingne said she would “not have been so ashamed” of herself if she had an LGBTQ+ role model when she was younger.

The 29-year-old, who is bisexual and pansexual, also explained that coming to terms with her sexuality made her suicidal.

Cara told Harper’s Bazaar UK that having LGBTQ+ people to look up to would have made all the difference for her.

“I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone,” the model stated.

“The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is, it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it.”

She also told the outlet about her desire to have children.

Cara added: “I want to have babies. But not yet.

“I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist.

“Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them.

“I’m manifesting.”

The star previously dated Ashley Benson, an actress best known for portraying Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars.

She was also in a relationship with American musician St. Vincent, who she separated from in September 2016.

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK can be bought from 2 February.