France bans “barbaric” conversion therapy in historic legislation

France has unanimously passed a law making the practice of LGBTQ+ conversion therapy illegal in the country.

Those found engaging in it will face up to two years in person and a fine of €30,000, with heftier punishments of €45,000 for cases involving under-18s or vulnerable adults.

The National Assembly passed the bill by 142 votes to 0 on the evening of 25 January.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support of the move and stated that “being oneself is not a crime, because there is nothing to be cured.”

Once signed off by the President, the bill will take 14 days to come into effect.

According to France 24, the law will also make it possible for civil suits to be filed by campaigners on behalf of victims – something that was hailed in parliament as a major breakthrough for those unable to seek help themselves.

Speaking to the National Assembly, lawmaker Laurence Vanceunebrock said the law will challenge “all those who equated an identity or a sexual orientation with sickness.”

“There is nothing to cure,” she added.

Elisabeth Moreno, the country’s equalities and diversity minister, called conversion therapy “barbaric” and added that it “very often leaves permanent marks on bodies and minds.”

Conversion therapy is described in the legislation as “practices, behaviors, or words aiming to modify or repress” a patient’s “sexual orientation or identity.”

It has been widely condemned by health experts, with some comparing it to torture.

Among these are the World Health Organisation, World Psychiatric Association and the United Nations.

In the UK, the government has been promising a ban on the practice for some time – though is yet to deliver.

Its consultation on banning the practice is open until 4 February 2022 and can be filled out by clicking here.