Government delays conversion therapy ban in “deeply disappointing” decision

The government has postponed its consultation on banning conversion therapy from September until late October.

The consultation was announced during the Queen’s Speech in May of this year.

It was initially praised by LGBTQ+ activists, with many hoping it was the beginning of the practice finally being banned in the UK.

At the time, Minister for Women & Equalities, Liz Truss, said: “As a global leader on LGBT rights, this government has always been committed to stamping out the practice of conversion therapy.

“We want to make sure that people in this country are protected, and these proposals mean nobody will be subjected to coercive and abhorrent conversion therapy.”

However, the government is now facing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and activists alike for announcing the delay.

Downing Street said the discussions were fundamental prior to issuing a ban so that it is “proportionate, effective and does not have unintended consequences”.

A spokesperson added that any conversion therapy restrictions would be implemented in a way that would safeguard medical professionals and religious leaders, as well as protecting people from harm.

Chief executive of Stonewall, Nancy Kelley, called the delay “deeply disappointing”.

“It is deeply disappointing that the Government has delayed its plans to ban conversion therapy,” she said.

“While this barbaric practice is legal, LGBTQ+ people remain at risk of abuse and harm.

“We urge the Government to set a new deadline for the public consultation as soon as possible, as part of their commitment to a ban.”