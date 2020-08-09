Footballer Paul Gascoigne was “very proud” of his son Regan coming out as bisexual

Regan came out as bisexual last year.
Former English footballer Paul Gascoigne has praised his son, Regan, for coming out as bisexual. Regan, who rose to fame on The Greatest Dancer, came out last year in an interview with the Sunday Mirror.
At the time Regan said he hadn’t told his dad about his sexuality, but added: “I don’t think he will mind.”
After the publication of the interview, he texted Paul saying: “I saw the article and headline and thought ‘oh I’ve got to text him now’. I just texted him and said: ‘I’m so sorry I’ve never had this chat, I just feel like I’ve never had this chat with you.’
“His response was exactly what I thought. He said: ‘I still love you no matter what.'”
Speaking about the moment for the first time, Paul told the Mirror: “He texted me the night before and I saw him on the TV talking about it. I told him: ‘It doesn’t matter what you do son, I will support you 100 percent, you have to do what makes you happy’.
“I thought ‘bless him’. To go on TV and do that is hard. He is a professional dancer, he is a fit guy, and I am very proud of him.”
When Regan opened up about his sexuality last year, he said: “I’m bisexual, I date men and women. I’m really open about that. I haven’t had a lot of relationships though. I’ve only dated three people.”
He said he’s tried to stay away from the limelight because performing is his passion, and he wants to be judged solely on his talent. “I don’t want to be famous, I just want to be successful in what I do,” he explained.
“I wouldn’t want to not have Dad as dad but I would love to grow up not being the son of a famous person. I find it really hard. Because people know what he does, they assume I’m a joke act or I’m not actually going be able to dance or sing.
“But like Dad tells me, if I keep working hard, I can achieve anything.”
After his appearance on The Greatest Dancer, Regan went on to form a career in the music industry. He performed with Demi Lovato and Urban Voices Collective at the Europe Music Awards and on ITV’s The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.
