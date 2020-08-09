Footballer Paul Gascoigne was “very proud” of his son Regan coming out as bisexual

Regan came out as bisexual last year.

Former English footballer Paul Gascoigne has praised his son, Regan, for coming out as bisexual. Regan, who rose to fame on The Greatest Dancer, came out last year in an interview with the Sunday Mirror.

At the time Regan said he hadn’t told his dad about his sexuality, but added: “I don’t think he will mind.”

After the publication of the interview, he texted Paul saying: “I saw the article and headline and thought ‘oh I’ve got to text him now’. I just texted him and said: ‘I’m so sorry I’ve never had this chat, I just feel like I’ve never had this chat with you.’

“His response was exactly what I thought. He said: ‘I still love you no matter what.'”

Speaking about the moment for the first time, Paul told the Mirror: “He texted me the night before and I saw him on the TV talking about it. I told him: ‘It doesn’t matter what you do son, I will support you 100 percent, you have to do what makes you happy’.

“I thought ‘bless him’. To go on TV and do that is hard. He is a professional dancer, he is a fit guy, and I am very proud of him.”