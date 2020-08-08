Riverdale star feared she’d be accused of “faking it” when she came out as bisexual

The actress came out as a “proud bisexual woman” before attending protests for LGBTQ+ people to stand in solidarity as allies to the Black community.

Lili Reinhart, who came out as bisexual earlier this year, has spoken more about her decision to come out, admitting that she worried the media might try and “vilify” her, because beforehand she’d only been in “hetero-normative relationships.”

She told Flaunt that she’d known about her bisexuality from a young age, explaining: “I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age.

“I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention.

“That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

These issues are sadly common when it comes to people with bi+ identities. Often they’re accused of ‘faking it’ for attention or told they’re lying and should identify as either gay or straight. People also often make lazy assumptions like they’re ‘greedy’ or ‘confused’.