Colton Underwood shares “adorable” engagement photos: “This is what our day of love looked like”

Colton Underwood has shared images from his engagement to partner Jordan C. Brown this February.

The two first started dating in the summer of 2021 and got engaged during a “weekend getaway” in Big Sur after Colton’s birthday.

“I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship,” Colton told PEOPLE.

The couple have been dating for less than a year and have reportedly also bought a home together.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he added. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

On 22 March, Colton took to Instagram to share some photos from the day of their engagement.

“This is what our day of love looked like,” the former star of The Bachelor wrote alongside an array of romantic images.

“Happy for you both,” one fan commented. “Don’t ever listen to the haters.”

Another added: “My heart honestly can’t handle how amazing and adorable these pics are!!! Congrats to you both!”

A third said: “CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR ENGAGEMENT COLTON !!! – ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD MY BEST FRIEND !!!!”

Colton went Instagram official with Jordan in a series of Instagram stories on 4 December, marking the first time he had shared images with his lover after rumours of their relationship first began several months earlier.

They are yet to announce a date for their wedding.