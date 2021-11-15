BBC’s LGBTQ+ staff told to ‘get used to hearing things they don’t like’

LGBTQ+ staff at the BBC were told to get used to views they dislike in the wake of its employees calling it “institutionally transphobic”.

The comments were allegedly made in a Zoom call with the BBC’s Pride Network on 12 November by Fran Unsworth, the BBC’s head of news, who is leaving the broadcaster in January.

The Times reports that two sources who attended the meeting said the 63-year-old told employees: “You’ll hear things you don’t personally like and see things you don’t like — that’s what the BBC is, and you have to get used to that.”

She continued: “These are the stories we tell. We can’t walk away from the conversation.”

On the same call, Tim Davie, the director-general, told attendees that he was concerned about LGBTQ+ inclusivity at the BBC.

He assured them that he will listen to their opinions and explained that he is concerned about LGBTQ+ staff leaving over the broadcaster’s policies.

A BBC spokesperson told GAY TIMES: “The BBC has regular staff meetings and this meeting was constructive and useful.”

Also on the call was Rhodri Talfan Davies, the BBC’s director of nations, who defended Caroline Lowbridge’s infamous article alongside Davie.

The company has been facing backlash for the piece following its publication on 26 October, which sees Lowbridge attempt to discover how “widespread” the issue of lesbian women allegedly “being pressured into sex by some trans women” is.

Update: BBC bosses held the Q&A session with LGBTQ staff this morning. One employee told me: “It was an absolute car crash. The bosses spoke a lot – but didn't really say anything. A trans colleague noted we were 40mins in but no trans people had spoken.” pic.twitter.com/CdT3rLkkOO — Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) November 12, 2021

She cites things such as social media, people’s opinions and even a survey of 80 people as sources during her apparent investigation.

Lowbridge repeatedly acknowledges the lack of reliable information available, though never clarifies why she decided to write and publish the piece without it.

During the meeting, the two reportedly defended the story by saying it is a good piece of journalism.

However, it was recently revealed that Lily Cade, a lesbian porn star interviewed for and included in the story, has been calling for trans women to be “lynched”.

The BBC opted to erase her contribution on 4 November, adding a statement to the end of it confirming the move and acknowledging that “an admission of inappropriate behaviour by the same contributor should have been included in the original article.”

GAY TIMES is still awaiting comment from the broadcaster on Cade’s remarks and whether or not they were aware of her extremist views and the sexual assault allegations against her prior to the publication of Lowbridge’s article.