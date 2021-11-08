Dozens protest BBC’s “biased and transphobic” article outside London HQ

Members of the LGBTQ+ community protested the BBC’s anti-trans article outside its London headquarters on 6 November.

Dozens took to the street outside Broadcasting House to object to Caroline Lowbridge’s infamous coverage of lesbian women allegedly “being pressured into sex by some trans women.”

The BBC is continuing to face backlash for the piece following its publication on 26 October, which sees Lowbridge attempt to discover how “widespread” the issue is.

She cites things such as social media, people’s opinions and even a survey of 80 people as sources during her apparent investigation.

Lowbridge repeatedly acknowledges the lack of reliable information available, though never clarifies why she decided to write and publish the piece without it.

It was also recently revealed that Lily Cade, a lesbian porn star interviewed for and included in the story, has been calling for trans women to be “lynched”.

The BBC opted to erase her from the story on 4 November, adding a statement to the end of it confirming the move and acknowledging that “an admission of inappropriate behaviour by the same contributor should have been included in the original article.”

GAY TIMES is still awaiting comment from the broadcaster on Cade’s remarks and whether or not they were aware of her extremist views and the sexual assault allegations against her prior to the publication of Lowbridge’s article.

However, in a previous statement sent to us in response to Bimini Bon-Boulash criticising the BBC for “pushing an anti-trans agenda,” it said that the piece “went through our rigorous editorial processes.”

“It is important that journalism looks at issues – even where there are strongly held positions,” the statement continues. “The BBC is here to ensure debate and to make sure a wide a range of voices are heard.”

In response to the story, around 100 protesters united to challenge the article and demand further action from the BBC.