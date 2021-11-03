Lily Cade calls for violence against trans women after BBC article backlash

Lily Cade, a lesbian porn star featured in a controversial BBC article, has called for trans women to be “lynched”.

Extreme content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable, including hate speech and explicit discussions of violence.

The BBC is facing backlash for publishing an article about lesbian women allegedly “being pressured into sex by some trans women.”

In the piece, the article’s author, Caroline Lowbridge, attempts to discover how “widespread” the issue is.

She cites things such as social media, people’s opinions and even a survey of 80 people as sources during her apparent investigation.

Lowbridge repeatedly acknowledges the lack of reliable information available, though never clarifies why she decided to write and publish the piece without it.

Cade is featured as one of the story’s interviewees, stating that she has been criticised online for not wanting to have sex with a trans woman in a pornographic film she was supposed to appear in.

Since the publication of the story, the actress has been calling for violence against trans women on her website.

“If you left it up to me, I’d execute every last one of them personally,” she wrote in a post titled ‘Where The Fuck Are These Children’s Mothers?’.

She added: “Cancel the ever-living fuck out of this. Cancel this so hard that no man dare walk the path of the trans woman in public ever again! Enough is enough.

“Lynch Kaitlyn! Lynch the ‘Sisters’ Wachowski! Lynch Laurel Hubbard! Lynch Fallon Fox!”

Cade continuously misgenders trans people before using even more vile language to express her extremist views.

“Trans women are evil pedophiles who have twisted the minds of your people so badly with annoying, ugly, stupid language, that your children are mutilating their bodies to please them,” she said.