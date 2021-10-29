Drag Race UK’s Bimini calls out BBC for “pushing an anti-trans agenda”

Bimini has spoken out against the BBC following the publication of its highly publicised “anti-trans” article.

The broadcaster is facing backlash for publishing a story about lesbian women allegedly “being pressured into sex by some trans women.”

In the piece, the article’s author, Caroline Lowbridge, attempts to discover how “widespread” the issue is.

She cites things such as social media, people’s opinions and even a survey of 80 people as sources during her apparent investigation.

Lowbridge repeatedly acknowledges the lack of reliable information available, though never clarifies why she decided to write and publish the piece without it.

The story has been met with widespread criticism, with Bimini now accusing the BBC and media more generally of creating a “moral panic” against transgender people.

“Drag Race UK gets renewed for a fourth season (amazing!) by the BBC and in the same breath they are pushing an anti-trans agenda,” Bimini writes. “This is unacceptable.”

They go on to encourage their followers to sign Trans Activism UK’s open letter to the broadcaster, which explains why the piece is so “dangerous” to the trans community.

Bimini notes how “grateful” they are for the platform the BBC gave them, but explains that they “can’t watch the media create a moral panic around an already incredibly vulnerable part of my community.”

They add: “I hope that the BBC can understand how alarming this article is and the damage it can and will do to further regress the steps made to live in a more open society. These are the same tactics that they used against homosexuals. History is repeating itself.

“Transgender people (16+) are victimised over four times more often than cisgender people,” they write. “In 2017-2018, transgender people experienced 86.2 victimizations per 1,000 people compared to 21.7 victimizations per 1,000 people for cisgender people.