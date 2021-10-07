BBC to withdraw from Stonewall’s diversity scheme as soon as next week

The BBC is rumoured to be withdrawing from Stonewall’s “Diversity Champions” programme as soon as next week.

VICE World News broke the story, explaining that LGBTQ+ staff members at the corporation are “horrified” and “super scared” over the news.

The scheme gives employers training on LGBTQ+ inclusion to ensure all members of the community are accepted and respected in the workplace.

There are currently over 800 private and public businesses signed as members of the programme, with major players like the UK government’s Cabinet Office and Ofcom controversially quitting it earlier in 2021.

According to VICE World News, the BBC’s membership was up for renewal “in early October 2021” – though this is not expected to be continued.

Insiders told the outlet that the withdrawal was going to be done discreetly with no public announcement.

“BBC bosses feel that they can’t allow the organisation to be connected to Stonewall in any way, because the BBC needs to be ‘impartial on LGBTQ lives,’” an anonymous source at the BBC tells VICE World News.

“So the current plan is to quietly withdraw from the scheme, by just not renewing their membership. I’m super scared about this sliding back on supporting LGBT employees.”

It is understood that Stonewall is yet to be informed of a final decision from the BBC.